Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Two infants and two adults were injured in a crash in Monroe County just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers reported that Jason M. Rieger, 25, of Paris, Mo., was traveling northbound on MO-15, just five miles north of Paris, when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, skid off the left side of the road, struck the ground and flipped.

Troopers said while the car flipped Rieger’s passenger, Debra A. Shepherd, 20, of Paris, was ejected from the car.

According to troopers, a 0-year-old and 1-year-old were in the car at the time of the accident. The 0-year-old was transported by survival flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. to be treated for moderate injuries.

The 1-year-old was taken to University Hospital by Monroe County Ambulance for moderate injuries.

Troopers said Shepherd suffered serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital. Rieger was also taken to University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers reported that Shepherd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

