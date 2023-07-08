Home destroyed by fire in Bowen, Ill.

Bowen, Ill. fire
Bowen, Ill. fire(Jerry Jones)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out at 412 N. Worrell Street Saturday morning that left a home destroyed, according to Bowen Fire Chief Brian Gaines.

Gaines said they responded to the house at 8:30 a.m. and took about two hours to extinguish the fire.

Gaines reported the residents were home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out without injuries.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown and that even though the house is still standing, it is a total loss due to water damage on the inside.

