Hospital Report: July 08, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Deaths:

Vinia M. Vanover, age 83, of Hannibal, died on July 7 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Jeral Lynn Anderson, age 68, of Ozark, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died on July 1 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Joanne Louise Thesen Rootes, age 93, of Castle Pines, Colorado, died on June 15.

Stephen Southward, age 69, of Quincy, died on July 4 at his home.

Births:

Devin and Leslie Wailes, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Alfie Lewis and Abbi Willing, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Nathan Morris and Bailey Whiston, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a girl.

