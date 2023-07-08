Hospital Report: July 08, 2023

Deaths:

Vinia M. Vanover, age 83, of Hannibal, died on July 7 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Jeral Lynn Anderson, age 68, of Ozark, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died on July 1 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Joanne Louise Thesen Rootes, age 93, of Castle Pines, Colorado, died on June 15.

Stephen Southward, age 69, of Quincy, died on July 4 at his home.

Births:

Devin and Leslie Wailes, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Alfie Lewis and Abbi Willing, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Nathan Morris and Bailey Whiston, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.