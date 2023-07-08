Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new study suggests that nearly half of U.S. tap water is contaminated.

A toxic chemical known as PFAS is at the center of those inspections.

They’re referred to as forever chemicals because they’re resistant to water and can last in the human bloodstream for years.

Illinois’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began sampling community water systems for PFAS a few years ago.

PFAS were developed in the 1940s when Teflon, a non-stick cookware coating, was created.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the toxin is now used in everything from clothing to plastics. Now the EPA is in the process of addressing PFAS in the water supply.

“Our levels are below the guidance limit,” Quincy public works director Jeff Conte said. “There’s no official standard yet. This is something the EPA is still developing. We hope to get regulations issued by the federal government by this fall.”

Conte said the city of Quincy started testing for PFAS two years ago on a quarterly basis.

Mill Creek Water District also is monitoring levels. It recently tested for PFAS and is now waiting for results.

“In the summer of 2021, somebody from the government came and tested,” Darin Huntley said. “The contaminants were not found greater than or equal to the minimum reporting levels.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people in the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS and have them in their bloodstream.

Scientists are still researching PFAS’ harmful health effects.

The CDC states that exposure to high levels can negatively affect hormones, liver function, birth weights and increase the risk of some types of cancer.

On a personal note, people can undergo a blood test to detect any amount of PFAS in their bloodstream.

However, scientists are still determining possible health effects.

