Kids learn about aviation at free flying event

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Some Tri-State youth had their adrenaline pumping after flying high in the sky on Saturday morning.

A gray cloudy cool day could not dampen the spirits of Young Eagles flying high determined to brave the choppy skies.

“It was very fun,” said 12-year-old Alexander Bogatzke upon completing his free Young Eagle flight at Pittsfield Penstone Airport. “Kind of scary when we came back down because the flight bounced a lot.”

Another passenger Eric Lister said this was a way to conquer one of his fears.

“I’m afraid of heights,” Lister said. “But it was pretty fun!”

The free flights were made possible through the Jacksonville Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 137. Pilots donate their time, aircraft and fuel to expose youth to aviation.

“We’ve actually started kids in the program and watched them become pilots,” said chapter vice president Dave Bachman. “And some of them are now flying for the regionals.”

Bachman said volunteers annually offer these free 15-20 minute flights for kids ages 8 to 17 in Pittsfield and Jacksonville.

“It’s a good start and it gets them interested,” Bachman said. “And EAA headquarters has a lot of education stuff that’s tied to STEM.”

Stemming from a desire to make a difference with the next generation of aviators.

Bachman said the Young Eagle program has flown more than 2.6 million kids since it started.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.