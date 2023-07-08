Pike County Pig Days raises money for local charities

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pittsfield tradition that’s been going on for 53 years had hundreds of families in attendance.

Saturday marked the second day of the 2023 Pike County Pig Days, a family fun outdoor event in the courthouse square.

This year, attendees had the chance to enjoy new additions including rides, a water balloon war and a special adoption parade where Pike County Animal Shelter volunteers displayed four-legged pups looking for a good home.

The Pittsfield Lions Club organizes the event every year with proceeds going back into the nonprofit club.

“It stays right here locally,” said club treasurer Matt Sealock. “Back to Pike County, Pittsfield. To help with eyeglasses, hearing aids and to food pantries.”

Sealock said the event raises anywhere between $10-15,000 annually.

