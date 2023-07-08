Pike County Pig Days raises money for local charities

2023 Pig Days
2023 Pig Days(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pittsfield tradition that’s been going on for 53 years had hundreds of families in attendance.

Saturday marked the second day of the 2023 Pike County Pig Days, a family fun outdoor event in the courthouse square.

This year, attendees had the chance to enjoy new additions including rides, a water balloon war and a special adoption parade where Pike County Animal Shelter volunteers displayed four-legged pups looking for a good home.

The Pittsfield Lions Club organizes the event every year with proceeds going back into the nonprofit club.

“It stays right here locally,” said club treasurer Matt Sealock. “Back to Pike County, Pittsfield. To help with eyeglasses, hearing aids and to food pantries.”

Sealock said the event raises anywhere between $10-15,000 annually.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52
Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Casey Claiborne
Keokuk woman arrested with 70 grams of meth in Hamilton, Ill.
Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

Latest News

Young Eagle flights
Kids learn about aviation at free flying event
Bowen, Ill. fire
Home destroyed by fire in Bowen, Ill.
Quincy Target
Quincy Target announces opening date
Newley resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program