Quiet End to the Weekend and Start to the Week

Calm and seasonable weather will continue for Sunday, with slightly warmer weather for Monday....
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a spectacular Sunday, more calm weather is expected into Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure is moving directly overhead through Saturday night and into Sunday. This will lead to clearing and cool conditions Saturday night and a cool start to Sunday. With strong July sunshine, Sunday will see temperatures rebound into the lower 80′s with mostly sunny skies. After another cool night, abundant strong sunshine and returned light Southerly flow will help temps climb into the upper 80′s on Monday. Humidity will gradually increase Monday into Tuesday. Most of Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies as well with temps in the upper 80′s to near 90.

Tuesday late afternoon and evening a cold front will approach the region. The current forecast has the front stalling out and becoming a stationary front. As the front comes to a halt, waves of showers and thunderstorms will become likely across the region overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday. An isolated storm will be possible Thursday with more storm chances Friday. Increased cloud cover and storms will bring high temperatures down a few degrees, into the mid 80′s (average for mid-July).

