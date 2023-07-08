Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is investing more than $40 billion into improving infrastructure across the state.

The six year program is part of Rebuild Illinois and will improve roads and bridges, modernize transit and expand passenger rail services.

Nearly $27 billion will go toward upgrading three thousand miles of roads and about nine million square feet of bridges.

The rest will be spent on projects for public transportation, airports, railroads and ports.

“All across Illinois we’re setting ourselves up for success with the best infrastructure in the nation,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I cannot understate the breath and size of this myp. On top of touching every mode of transportation it reaches every corner of the Land of Lincoln.”

Projects are already underway and everything will be done by June 2029.

Here is a list of projects in our area:

Quincy is receiving $156 million to replace the Memorial Bridge.

Adams County will receive $15.2 million to resurface 4.2 miles, replace traffic signals, ADA improvements and other improvements from 12th Street to I-172.

Hancock County is set to receive $19.3 million to for vertical realignment on 0.8 mile, bridge replacement, railroad crossing improvements and other improvements from the Mississippi River to Main Street in Hamilton.

$29.3 million will be distributed to McDonough, Fulton and Knox Counties to resurface 11.7 miles and utility adjustments from Illinois 116 to Illinois 9.

