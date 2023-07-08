Quincy Target announces opening date

QUINCY (WGEM) - Signs posted in front of the former Kmart building revealed that Quincy’s new Target will be opening in just over a month.

The signs said the store, located at 3701 Broadway St., will open on August 13.

After originally being scheduled to open in May, the opening was pushed back to August due to supply chain issues.

If you want to apply to work at the store, click here.

