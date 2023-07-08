Quincy Target announces opening date

Quincy Target
Quincy Target(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Signs posted in front of the former Kmart building revealed that Quincy’s new Target will be opening in just over a month.

The signs said the store, located at 3701 Broadway St., will open on August 13.

After originally being scheduled to open in May, the opening was pushed back to August due to supply chain issues.

If you want to apply to work at the store, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karinsa K. Washburn, age 52
Elvaston woman, 73, killed in head-on crash in Carthage
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Two infants, two adults injured in Monroe County crash
Casey Claiborne
Keokuk woman arrested with 70 grams of meth in Hamilton, Ill.
Fatal Crash
One dead after rollover crash in Monroe County
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat robbery
Quincy Police ask for community help with laundromat burglary

Latest News

Newley resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Versailles moves forward with community initiatives
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies
Community members gather for food, music and games.
Versailles moves forward with community initiatives