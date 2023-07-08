The Severe Threat is Over

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Earlier this evening, the southern tier of the Tri-States was under a level 1 out of 5 risk to see severe weather through tonight, however, the severe threat has just expired. With that said, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely to brush through the region overnight.

Although the threat for severe weather has ended, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into the overnight.(Gray Stations With Max)

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, but by noon, all precipitation should have shut-off. Clouds will be stubborn into the afternoon on Saturday, and there is a chance skies may partially clear in time for sunset. Temperatures heading into the weekend will also be below average. Highs across the Tri-States Saturday will struggle to get out of the upper 70s. High pressure moves in on Sunday, and temperatures rebound into the low and mid 80s. Sunshine dominates the start of the next work week, and temperatures return to near average by Monday, and above that on Tuesday. In fact, some places may reach 90 degrees on Tuesday. Through the second-half of next week, there are a couple chances for rain, which should prove beneficial for the ongoing drought.

