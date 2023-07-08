Versailles moves forward with community initiatives

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - Community members in Versailles braved the rainy weather and held a block party to announce projects that are beginning throughout the town.

Neighbors gathered for hotdogs, games and live music to celebrate the progression of their town.

What started as a dream to renovate the Versailles Community Building turned into an initiative to revamp the community as a whole.

Township Supervisor Lisha Hall said they have big plans for Versailles including bringing five new businesses to Maine street within three years.

She said it all started with the community building.

“We actually have started replacing some windows in the community building and we’re waiting for a grant from DOT foods to do tuckpointing,” Hall said. “When I asked them for that grant, that’s when they approached me and said, ‘We want to help Versailles, not just the community building.’ So that’s where this all got started and so one little hope turned into a huge dream for us.”

Roger Leenerts, a subcontractor for the Tracey Family Foundation, is leading the strategic planning for the advancement of Versailles.

He said small towns like Versailles is what keeps larger communities afloat.

“Versailles might just seem like a little small town in the middle of nowhere, but it’s not. It’s actually a small bedroom community as we move to Mt. Sterling,” Leenerts said. “So, when you have a community as big as Mt. Sterling, it’s important that these surrounding towns stay healthy and vibrant, so that they can have housing for people that work in a community like that.”

Some of the biggest projects on the horizon include putting a lake in the town to encourage camping to boost tourism, as well as attracting businesses back into Versailles.

