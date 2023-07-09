Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire

Palmyra house fire
Palmyra house fire(Sally West)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A home in the 800 block of N Dickerson St. was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire broke out, according to Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane.

Crane said neighbors woke up to find the house fully engulfed around 12:36 a.m.

Crane said fire crews were on scene for around 10 hours working to get the fire extinguished. He said they were called back on scene a couple hours later to put out some hotspots that reignited.

According to Crane, the family who lived in the home was on vacation at the time of the fire.

Crane reported that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the house is a total loss.

