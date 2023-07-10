Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives $100,000 grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is getting a $100 thousand grant to help plan its future.

The donation is from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust.

Officials said they will put it toward planning future programs and exhibits.

They will conduct focus groups and interview visitors to better understand how they see Abraham Lincoln and to connect with the issues that were important in his life.

Officials said this as a way for the library and museum to stay current.

“The main thing is that it will help us understand visitors better so that we can tailor our offerings to them and help them understand Lincoln’s legacy,” said ALPLM Communications Director Chris Wills.

The hope is to start the focus groups and interviews this fall. Then experts will create an exhibition plan and turn the raw data into an action plan.

