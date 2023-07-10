Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives $100,000 grant

The donation is from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust.
By Andrew Campbell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is getting a $100 thousand grant to help plan its future.

The donation is from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Charitable Trust.

Officials said they will put it toward planning future programs and exhibits.

They will conduct focus groups and interview visitors to better understand how they see Abraham Lincoln and to connect with the issues that were important in his life.

Officials said this as a way for the library and museum to stay current.

“The main thing is that it will help us understand visitors better so that we can tailor our offerings to them and help them understand Lincoln’s legacy,” said ALPLM Communications Director Chris Wills.

The hope is to start the focus groups and interviews this fall. Then experts will create an exhibition plan and turn the raw data into an action plan.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Mayor Troup talks about the no confidence vote against him that's on Monday night's agenda for...
No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

Latest News

Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives $100,000 grant
QuinCon coming to Quincy this weekend
Shelby County Fair kicks off
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
Jury selected for Yohn trial, opening statements begin Tuesday morning