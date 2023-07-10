Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 10, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Truman Thompson
Jack Curtis Jr.
Robb Wood
John Bradshaw
Jackie Booth
Lavon Amsler
Olivia Hudnut
Sadie Abney
Robb Wood
Steve Williams
Aubrey Shepherd
Ava Shepherd
Luke Muegge
Drew Muegge
ANNIVERSARIES
Brad & Kelly Crossan
Chris & Julie Schwerer
Scott & Amanda Laktas
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.