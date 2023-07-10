Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 9, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Eva Holtmeyer

Susie May

Mia Anderson

Connor Cramsey

Jaxson Redd

Krista Little

Connie Dixon

Tanner McElfresh

Carlene Todd

Tallie Meyer

Austin Richter

Lee Pryor JR

Senda Guertzgen

Jessica Hunt

Kristi Whitaker

Bryson Twaddle

Carolyn Huggeong

Kim Niekamp

ANNIVERSARIES

Scott & Susie Wray

Ralph & Lynne Mcintire

John & Angie Gibson

Jeff & Sandy Gibson

