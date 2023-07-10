Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder

Carlos Williams was charged in the 2019 death of Orlando Smith.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who was facing three counts of murder will be a free man after prosecutors dropped the charges on Monday.

Carlos Williams was charged in the 2019 death of Orlando Smith. Williams was accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30.

Smith’s body was found in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.

Court records showed prosecutors dropped the charges against Williams for good cause shown.

