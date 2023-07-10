Christmas in July returns to Hannibal Aquatic Center

Last year, about 600 Northeast Missouri families were assisted by Toys for Tots.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It’s hot, it’s sunny, it’s a perfect time for Christmas gifts. For the second year in a row the Hannibal Aquatic Center held a toy drive for the local Toys for Tots chapter.

Last year, Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said a total of 600 families were supported.

”Last year we gave toys to 1,500 kids in this Hannibal area, so the need is there, we don’t want any child to wake up without something under their Christmas tree on Christmas Day,” Richards said.

On Sunday, children 17 and under who brought in a new, unwrapped toy swam for free.

Richards said they plan to bring back the Toys for Tots drive next year, too.

Click here to donate to the Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots chapter.

