Dream comes true for QU reliever picked by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft

QUINCY (WGEM) - Chase Gockel was glued to his TV when, suddenly, he saw his name appear on the screen.

“There was my name flashing on the TV,” said the former Quincy University relief pitcher after realizing he’d just been selected by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday during the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft. “I just became giddy. We were watching with family and friends. I couldn’t believe it was real.”

But it was real, right there on the Major League Draft Tracker.

Gockel, a hard-throwing right-hander who spent his grad season with the Hawks, was selected in the ninth round (pick No. 264) by the Angels.

When reached at his father’s home in Worden, Gockel had just completed paper work signing off on his deal with the Angels.

“This surpasses any dream I could ever imagine,” said Gockel, who transferred from Illinois State for the 2022 season. “I always felt I had the potential to be drafted but this just feels amazing.”

Gockel, who pitched at Edwardsville High School, said he will most likely report to the Angels rookie camp in Tempe, Ariz., within the next week. He said his role as a power pitcher will most likely see him used in the back of the bullpen.

A solid season at QU helped put Gockel on the radar of several MLB clubs. He played a key role in QU’s record-setting 47-11 season, which included Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships and advancing to the Midwest Super Regional.

Gockel was 3-0 with four saves and a 2.25 earned run average. He allowed just 12 hits in 32 innings with 20 walks and 57 strikeouts for the Hawks, who were consistently ranked in the top 10 of NCAA Div. II rankings this year.

Gockel, who is the 12th QU player to be selected in the draft, said he knew some MLB scouts were following the Hawks, most notably Billy Lipari, an area scout for the Angels.

“He watched me pitch twice against Missouri-St. Louis and then invited me to a workout in Texas,” said Gockel, who was the second player picked from a D2 school. “I guess he liked what he saw.”

While excited about his personal achievement, Gockel was also excited about what his selection means for QU.

“I really wanted this for Quincy University, too,” Gockel said. “That place is so special. It’s all I ever wanted or needed.”

With that it was back to the draft party celebration with family and friends.

“We’ve popped the champagne,” Gockel said. “It’s time to celebrate.”

QU Major Leaguers:

Josh Rabe OF Minnesota Twins (1998-2000)

Josh Kinney P St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners (1998-2001)

Jim Finigan 2B Philadelphia Athletics, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles (1954-59)

El Tappe C Chicago Cubs (1954-62)

