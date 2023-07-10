FIRST ALERT Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Things will be heating up on Tuesday with a daytime high temperature of 90 degrees. Tuesday night through Wednesday we are bringing the potential for some strong storms and also some heavy rain. We are watching a cold front that will most likely stall out over the region Thursday. It will linger in around the region Thursday through Friday. This stationary front will be the focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. If we are on the southern edge, temperatures will reach to the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of the week. If this stationary front, veers and sags slowly to the south, then will be on the northern and cooler side of the stationary front. High temperatures will only top out then in the mid to low 80s and our rain potential will drop. Right now we are opting for the warmer and wetter solution for the region. We have a first alert for Wednesday’s thunderstorm potential. It is going to be a widespread Thunderstorm event for the Tri-States.

