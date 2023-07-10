Isolated Storms Tuesday and a First Alert Wednesday for Strong Thunderstorms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will begin to warm as we head through the beginning of the work week. Temperatures warm back to near 90 degrees for daytime high temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday. Couple those warmer temperatures with a nice southwesterly wind flow and will start to usher in a little bit more humidity. So, hot and humid conditions will be the rule Monday and Tuesday. There is a limited potential Tuesday afternoon for a few isolated, thunderstorms in the area as a weak front pushes just to the north of the region. That front just kind of brushes by the northeastern portions of the tri-state area. On Wednesday we have a first alert. The First Alert for the potential for strong storms in the region Wednesday afternoon. Right now it looks to be a level 2 threat on a scale of 1 to 5 with five being the highest. Level 2 would be on the lower end, but it is also quite a few days off. Again, we have a First Alert for thunderstorms for the Tri-State area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.