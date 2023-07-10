Jury selected for Yohn trial, opening statements begin Tuesday morning
QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury has been selected and the trial for the Springfield man accused of carjacking, home invasion and sexual assault of a 70-year-old Adams County woman in Nov. of 2021 is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Monday’s jury selection took every bit of seven hours to complete, going through 10 rounds of potential jurors, with each round consisting of four people.
Yohn, who’s representing himself, used all seven peremptory challenges and three alternate juror selection challenges, while Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones used only one.
The jury is made up of 11 men and four women.
During Jones’ questioning, he spoke mainly on how the jurors should not have any biased towards Yohn given that he’s chosen to defend himself. Additionally, he made sure jurors understood that the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt is on the backs of the prosecution.
Just before 5 p.m., the afternoon set of potential jurors were sworn in, needing only one to fill the roster. After the first potential juror was questioned from the afternoon group, Jones made a motion to immediately accept that juror. Yohn didn’t raise any objection.
Judge Roger Thomson is presiding.
Yohn has already been sentenced to 7 years for contraband charges filed in Nov. of 2022.
Police said Yohn was found in possession of two thumb drives in his cell at the Adams County Jail. A jury found him guilty of one count on April 11.
Yohn remains in the Adams County Jail on a $15 million bond.
WGEM News will be live tweeting the trial.
