Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A military vehicle was driven into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters, building 1, on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported.

The driver has been arrested, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel said there is no active threat this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Quincy Target
Quincy Target announces opening date

Latest News

James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
Suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in 1982 found dead, police say
After spending almost two hours on their boat enjoying the sun, a Vermont couple turned back...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
After spending almost two hours enjoying the sun, they turned back and realized they were not...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride