Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving

Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation to extend health care for new mothers and prohibit handheld phone use while driving
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one legislative bill passed by the Missouri General Assembly(Governor Mike Parson)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson approved extended Medicaid health care for new mothers and a ban on handheld phone use while driving when he took final action on remaining bills last week.

Parson already signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state. He also approved limits on access to transgender health care and a ban on transgender girls and women competing with other female athletes in school sports.

Parson signed most of the remaining bills passed by the GOP-led Legislature this year, with the exception of a measure to pay wrongfully convicted prisoners for their time behind bars.

Most of the new laws will take effect Aug. 28.

POSTPARTUM MEDICAID

Lower-income new mothers will get a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage in Missouri under legislation signed by Parson. Missouri joins a growing list of Republican-led states that previously balked at Medicaid expansions but are now joining Democratic states in providing 12 months of coverage — instead of the typical 60 days — after women give birth.

SENIOR TAX BREAKS

Missouri’s senior homeowners could be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill signed by Parson. Beginning in September, counties can approve property tax breaks for people age 65 and older. The measure also ends state taxes on Social Security benefits.

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

Parson approved a ban on phone use while driving, which covers holding a phone, making calls and reading messages. Using phones for navigation, emergency calls and listening to podcasts or music will be allowed, as well as hands-free phone use. The law takes effect in 2025. Until then, violators will only be given a warning.

WELFARE BENEFITS

Workers who receive raises no longer will be cut off from food stamps and welfare benefits if a program signed by Parson is implemented. The law, which depends on permission from the federal government, would allow reduced aid proportionate to workers' raises. The idea is that taking away benefits punishes workers for getting promoted, which might encourage people to stay in lower-earning jobs.

WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS

Parson vetoed one bill: legislation that would increase pay for people who were wrongfully convicted for time spent unjustly in prison and make it easier to clear past criminal records. In a letter explaining his decision, Parson said taxpayers statewide should not have to pay for decisions made by local juries, judges and prosecutors dealing with wrongful convictions. He also wrote that proposed changes to criminal records could allow sexual exploitation of a minor and promoting child pornography — newer offenses under Missouri law — to be wiped from offenders’ records.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Mayor Troup talks about the no confidence vote against him that's on Monday night's agenda for...
No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

Latest News

Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people...
8 traffic fatalities, 4 drownings in Missouri over long July Fourth weekend
Aaron Bartholmey has been collecting wooden advertising pencils since he was a child, and with...
Iowa man’s collection of 70,000 pencils being evaluated as possible world record
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa,...
Iowa man wins Fourth of July Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Florida Keys
A death penalty case will continue against a Missouri man who is citing new DNA evidence in his...
Missouri governor allows death penalty case to continue against man who cites DNA in innocence claim