No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda

A no confidence vote. That's what the mayor of Quincy is up against Monday night at the city council meeting.

“I’m not saying it’s easy for me. Sometimes when you’re in a political position people, you know, are going to take swipes at you,” said Mayor Mike Troup.

Troup sat down with WGEM News on Sunday to talk about what led up to this and what to expect.

He said during the July 3 city council meeting, police union president Robert Megee brought up problems with health insurance and changes to residency requirements. He told aldermen, “unions represented here tonight, have separately taken votes of confidence in Mayor Mike Troup, we agree that we all have no confidence in the mayor or his abilities.”

He asked city council to take the same action. When aldermen did not, alderman Mike Farha stood up and called the rest cowards for not doing so.

Troup said aldermen Farha, Greg Fletcher, Jeff Bergman and Richie Reis decided to add it to Monday’s agenda.

“I’m surprised that the aldermen would react to the union knowing that they put us into unfair labor negotiations to a point which says we no longer can communicate,” Troup said.

Troup said the police union rejected the offer that included allowing Missouri officers to work for the Quincy Police Department.

Beyond that, he said the city has been working to correct the health insurance issues and has a plan to fix them in time for open enrollment in November.

While he acknowledges the city should take some of the blame for that, he said there is little he as an individual can do.

“We have to work together. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what I’m trying to do is to try to find a way to work together with the aldermen to move Quincy forward and, you know, do some good things that will help us for the next decade or two,” Troup said.

Troup said he will read a statement at the meeting.

WGEM News reached out Sunday to the aldermen who put the no confidence vote on the agenda for comment.

We heard back from Fletcher who represents Ward 1.

He said they want to show voters where they stand after last week’s police union vote.

“We are having a chance for the people to be heard, too many of them are very unhappy with the current administration over several issues, the city health insurance is a real problem right now,” Fletcher said, “The lack of a police contract is another.”

The Quincy City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall.

