North 17th Street construction underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - You may have noticed some construction on N. 17th St. from Oak to Elm. recently.

The project consists of removing the brick base that’s under the asphalt in front of the St. Francis Church, then workers will construct a new concrete base.

After that, they will resurface the street.

They also will be replacing most of the sidewalks along N. 17th St., totaling to 9,700 sq. ft. of new sidewalk.

This project will cost $460 thousand and is set to be finished by Aug. 16.

