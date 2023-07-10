One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person is dead after motorcycle hit a deer in Pike County on Sunday afternoon, according to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood.

Greenwood said a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Ill. Highway 100, just 2 miles south of Pearl, Ill., at 3:59 p.m. when they hit a deer that ran into the road.

Greenwood said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greenwood said the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family

