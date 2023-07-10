Over 100 walk to remember Fr. Tolton, America’s first black priest

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 100 walked from St. Peter Catholic Church to St. Peter’s Cemetery Sunday afternoon in honor of the late Father Augustine Tolton, who’s recognized as the first black priest in the U.S.

Tolton, who was born into slavery in 1854, would escape across the Mississippi River to Illinois in pursuit of freedom. Later, he went to seminary in Rome before returning to the U.S.

In Quincy, he spent several years preaching before transferring to Chicago.

“He’s important, not simply because he’s the first black priest in this country, but more so because even in his own day he had a reputation for holiness,” said presiding priest Fr. Daren Zehnle.

Right now Tolton is in the process of achieving sainthood. Zehnle said he’s currently recognized as a venerable servant of God, the second step of the four step process.

Tolton’s case for sainthood was first opened in 2010.

”I just encourage everybody to look into Father Tolton’s life, his life is not a long one by our standards, but it’s a deeply moving one,” Zehnle said. “The way that he overcame adversity or the way that he overcame discrimination, the way that he tried to meet everyone and encounter them as if he was encountering Christ, his example is one very much needed today.”

The next step would be for Tolton to be declared “Blessed,” where Zehnle said the Holy Father needs to recognize a miraculous healing. After a second miracle is when Tolton could become a saint.

Zehnle said there’s no timeline when that might happen.

Tolton died of heatstroke in 1897. He grew up in Quincy and is buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

