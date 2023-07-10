Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has released the name of a man who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involving a deer.
Greenwood reported the victim was John M. Roos, 71, of Jerseyville, Ill.
Greenwood said Roos was traveling northbound on Ill. 100, 2 miles south of Pearl, Ill., at 3:59 p.m. on Sunday when he hit a deer that ran into the road.
The sheriff reported Roos was pronounced dead at the scene.
