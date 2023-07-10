Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified

Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified(Credit: MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has released the name of a man who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involving a deer.

Greenwood reported the victim was John M. Roos, 71, of Jerseyville, Ill.

Greenwood said Roos was traveling northbound on Ill. 100, 2 miles south of Pearl, Ill., at 3:59 p.m. on Sunday when he hit a deer that ran into the road.

The sheriff reported Roos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Mayor Troup talks about the no confidence vote against him that's on Monday night's agenda for...
No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

Latest News

17th Street
North 17th Street construction underway
Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving
Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving
Shelby County Fair
Shelby County Fair kicks off
Off-duty Missouri deputy dies when motorcycle is struck by suspected drunk-driver
Off-duty Missouri deputy dies when motorcycle is struck by suspected drunk-driver