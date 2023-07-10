Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Quincy Target
Quincy Target announces opening date

Latest News

Homeless man found living in museum's underground utility vault
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again
A new form of blackmailing called "Sextortion", or the act of threatening to share nude or...
Sextortion cases rise across the country; child abduction survivor speaks out to raise awareness
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
US President Joe Biden walks backdropped by Marine One upon arriving at Stansted airport, in...
Judge refuses to put hold on order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies