QuinCon coming to Quincy this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - In what’s become an annual tradition, gamers and vendors around the Tri-States are getting ready for the 36th edition of QuinCon.

The convention features both board and video games. Titles include Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder Society, Savage Worlds, Old School Renaissance games and more.

Convention coordinator Mark Keller is excited about the upcoming weekend and traffic it will bring to Quincy.

”QuinCon has really been the big one for the Tri-State area, draws people in from Kansas City and St. Louis, Chicago. All over really,” Keller said.

QuinCon starts on July 14 and goes through July 16.

There will be an auction on Saturday afternoon. The proceeds will benefit the children’s department of the Quincy Public Library.

