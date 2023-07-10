Quincy Park Band celebrates 75 years of performances

The band was founded in 1948.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - For the last 75 years, the Quincy Park Band has performed hundreds, if not, thousands of shows. Sunday, the band celebrated just that during an alumni concert.

Around 15 alumni took the stage, one of them was Joe Dieker, who was with the band in the 1990′s.

”It was great fun, we’d come together, in those days I think it was two days a week, we’d come and give concerts, we had good players and we sight read all the music and had crowds that loved us so it was always fun,” Dieker said.

Dieker was one of two alumni conductors Sunday.

The other, Ken Steinsultz, who was with the band in the 1980′s, was also on stage.

Over the band’s history they’ve had thousands of members. Before the concert, all members were recognized for how long they’d been with the band. Some were recognized for more than 50 and 60 years of performances.

Steinsultz was a student at Quincy University, formerly Quincy College, and was encouraged by a teacher to join the band.

“Our teacher, Charlie Winking, insisted we come and play while we were in town, so we did, then after graduation we became regular members and I’ve been hooked on it, been teaching music ever since,” Steinsultz said.

This year, the band has about 60 members. On July 16 they will play their final summer performance at 6:30 p.m. in Madison Park. They’ll be joined by the Nauvoo Bag Pipe Band.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

