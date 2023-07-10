Shelby County Fair kicks off

Shelby County Fair
Shelby County Fair
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Shelby County Fair kicked off its week of activities on Monday.

The Fair will have events through Saturday night.

Officials expect the see over 4,000 people throughout the week attending the events.

Judges are excited for Monday nights competition for Shelby County Fair Queen

Multiple officials are happy to see the community come together to enjoy what the fair has to offer.

“That’s the most special part about the fair. And that is what the fair is about. That is what the fair started out as. For people to come together, show what they did for the year, collaborate, and share information. We are just trying to hang on to that way of life of the fair. That is the highlight and is the best part about this. I am looking forward to a great night tonight,” said Shelby County Fair Vice President Arron Kendrick.

You can find the Shelby County Fair schedule of events and other information here.

