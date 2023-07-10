Warmer today, hot tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day with pleasant temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Our skies are clear and winds are light. High pressure will reign over the region today, providing us with abundant sunshine. Winds have shifted to the southwest at about 5 - 10 mph. The ample sunshine along with those southwesterly winds will allow for warmer temperatures today. Most of us will see daytime highs in the upper 80s. A few locations though, such as Hannibal and Shelbina, Missouri, should be closer to 90°. Dew points will be in the 50s so humidity levels will be low. The UV Index will be very high, so applying and reapplying sunscreen will be very important. Into tonight, skies will become mostly clear. Lows will be slightly higher, with everyone in the 60s.

Tomorrow, the aforementioned high pressure will start to head eastward away from us. Nonetheless, that high pressure will continue to give us a sunny forecast with winds out of the south. Those winds and continued sunshine will allow for hotter temperatures. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The southerly winds will also push more moisture into the area. Dew points will rise into the 60s, so it will feel humid.

Please be advised we have a First Alert for Wednesday. Models are showing a thunderstorm complex moving through the area. The exact placement of this system is still being pinned down. However, this system looks like it could be capable of producing heavy rain and strong damaging wind gusts. We will continue to keep you updated on this storm chance.

