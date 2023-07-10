You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program
Mayor Troup talks about the no confidence vote against him that's on Monday night's agenda for...
No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda
The City of Quincy obtains water from the Mississippi River for its drinking supply.
Illinois addresses toxic chemical in local water supplies

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum receives $100,000 grant
QuinCon coming to Quincy this weekend
Shelby County Fair kicks off
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital is captured a day after his escape