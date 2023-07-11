County board to discuss mold remediation plan for courthouse

Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury is still out on ways to address mold found throughout the Adams County Courthouse.

Retired cardiac surgeon James Kase’s wife got called for jury selection at the Adams County Courthouse on Monday.

She showed up for her civic duty despite health concerns from family members.

“I wasn’t really happy about that,” Kase said. “Mold can be very dangerous for someone. You don’t know where it is or the extent of it. You’d think they’d want to know that before subjecting people to that problem.”

Monday marked the first day of jury selection since national experts deemed the courthouse unsafe.

They made those statements during a virtual town hall last month after high levels of mold and biotoxins were found throughout the building.

“Our main concern is health and safety of our public and employees,” Transportation, Building and Technology committee chair Dave Bellis told the board last week, that he found an industrial hygienist to help with the project.

“We’re still going to maintain this building,” Bellis said. “Don’t think we’re not.”

The Adams County Board is set to discuss and possibly vote on a mold remediation plan Tuesday night.

That meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the county board room.

There’s a zoom link for attendees want to virtually attend.

