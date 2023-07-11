Hannibal Regional Healthcare System opens Healthy Way Trail

Healthy way trail opening
Healthy way trail opening(WGEM)
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Healthy Way trail by Hannibal Regional Hospital opened Tuesday after the recent expansion.

Hannibal Regional Foundation partnered with Missouri Master Naturalists to bring native grasses and plants to the trail.

The roughly two-and-a-half-mile-long trail was funded by donations and raised over $200,000.

“The folks in our community and the team members that work for the healthcare system all contributed to help us do this without using any of our funds we were able to build it purely off of donated funds.” Todd Ahrens, CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System said. “So those are the people that I’m really thankful for here today.”

The trail entrance is located across the street from the Hannibal regional emergency department parking lot.

