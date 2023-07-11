Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach

Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EWING, Mo. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
815 N. Dickerson St.
Palmyra home destroyed in early Sunday morning fire
Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
Mayor Troup talks about the no confidence vote against him that's on Monday night's agenda for...
No confidence vote against Mayor Troup on Monday’s council agenda
Newly-resurfaced Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Memorial Bridge to be replaced during IDOT’s Multi-Year Program

Latest News

Head Coach Brad Dixion says he wants to take things one day at a time and maintain the success...
The boys are back: Camp Point Central Football practices have begun
The boys are back: Camp Point Central Football practices have begun
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
QU pitcher Chase Gockel was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth round of the Major...
Dream comes true for QU reliever picked by Los Angeles Angels in MLB Draft