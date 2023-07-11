Hospital Reports: July 11, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Deaths:

Betty Jean A. Evans, age 96, of Mendon, Illinois, died on July 8 at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, Illinois.

Thomas “Tom” T. Glosemeyer, age 74, of Quincy, died on July 8 at Good Samaritan Home.

Michael E. Rodgers, Sr., age 54, of Hannibal, died on July 10 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Sharon K. Gieselman, age 69, of Fairfield, Illinois, died on July 9 at Aperion Care in Fairfield.

Kenneth Wayne Ford, age 77, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on July 10 at St. Francis Medical center in Peoria, Illinois.

Births:

7/5/23 Serenity Prather of Plymouth welcomed a boy.

7/5/23 Alex and Chrishna Smith of Barry welcomed a boy.

7/6/23 Mathew White and Jamie Newlon of Hull welcomed a boy.

7/6/23 Duane Hawkins and Alicia Rennecker of Barry welcomed a boy.

7/7/23 Adam and Adrianne Klauser of Ursa welcomed a girl.

