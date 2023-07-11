MO distracted driving law signed into law

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law recently signed by Missouri Governor Parson looks to take aim at distracted driving.

AAA reports that between 2012 and 2021, there have been nearly 200,000 crashes involving distracted driving, and during the same time period, 801 of those deaths were in Missouri.

The new law forbids holding a cell phone to talk or text while behind the wheel, along with making social media posts and watching videos or movies.

There are some exceptions for drivers, such as using GPS, music, or podcast functions of the phone, Bluetooth, along with hands-free functions which allow them to send texts or receive texts.

Chief Eddie Bogue at the Palmyra Police Department said the bill provides a good opportunity to promote not using a cellphone or anything else distracting while driving but there could be problems with enforcement.

“You can use it for some things and not the other which presents a problem to law enforcement because we really don’t know when we see somebody with their phone, we’re gonna assume they’re texting or doing something they’re not supposed to according to the bill, but yet they’re gonna say, always say they’re using their GPS or using their text to talk which basically still is the same distraction,” Bogue said.

He said speaking on a Bluetooth device can be just as distracting, since it can take your attention away from the road. He said while they haven’t noticed many violations in the past, it’s something which will allow them to educate their officers on to identify violations. He said they also plan on using this opportunity to further educate drivers and Palmyra citizens about the dangers of distracted driving as well.

When it comes to penalties a first-time violation will result in a fine up to $150. Fine amounts increase, up to $500, for repeat convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, misdemeanor or felony charges, if the distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.

Palmyra resident Taylor Stephens said she hopes the new law will help keep people focused on the road.

“You can see people that, you know, if they’re going way too fast and they they’re on their phone, that’s an added thing and I have small children so when I’m driving now that’s another added anxiety so to say,” Stephens said.

The law takes affect August 28.

