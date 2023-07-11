Much hotter and more humid today. Chance of strong to severe storms tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is starting off slightly warmer than yesterday morning with everyone seeing temperatures in the 60s. However, you will notice it feels more muggy as our dew points have risen. We have mostly clear skies with just a few clouds passing through. Winds are light coming in from the south. Wind speeds will increase a little through the morning at about 5 - 15 mph. These winds will continue to transport hotter and more humid air into the Tri-States today. Along with plentiful sunshine, highs will be noticeably hotter in the low to mid 90s. With dew points in the 60s, humidity levels will be higher. That will make it feel a little hotter than it really is. The UV index will be even higher today. Therefore, if you are going to be outside be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen and have plenty of water on hand. For outdoor pets, please make sure they have plenty of shade and lots of water. If you can though, it is best to bring them inside. It is also a good idea to check in on your elderly neighbors and those with disabilities.

Tonight will start off mostly clear. Then, gradually overnight clouds will begin to arrive as a cold front approaches the Tri-States. Nighttime lows will be a little warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Right not, the night looks to remain dry with the storms holding off until early tomorrow morning.

The aforementioned cold front will move down from the north tomorrow morning before stalling somewhere nearby. (Meaning the front will stop its southward progression.) As the front moves through a large thunderstorm complex is expected to move through. This complex could produce heavy rain, hail, and possibly some strong damaging wind gusts if it can hold its strength. I say if because the latest model trends show these thunderstorms weakening a bit as they arrive. That would be good news for us as that would reduce our severe chances. Later in the afternoon though, instability (fuel for storms) will increase. Models show the afternoon hours dry, with the sun starting to come out. Then, another thunderstorm complex will be possible during the evening and night hours tomorrow. If the atmosphere can destabilize enough with some afternoon sunshine, strong to severe thunderstorms could be possible. The main threats with this round would be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and strong damaging wind gusts.

