Quincy City Council majority votes “no-confidence” in mayor

QUINCY (WGEM) - A vote of no-confidence in Mayor Mike Troup took place at the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night.

The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s health insurance.

Police union members specifically brought them up.

Monday night, the police union asked 52 Quincy police officers about their confidence in the mayor.

Out of all of the officers, 51 said they have none and one abstained.

Aldermen had to answer that same question in council chambers which were packed.

The majority said they do not have confidence in the mayor.

One of those votes of no-confidence came from Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Bergman.

“I will vote no confidence, due to the fact of the overwhelming concerns and frustrations voiced to myself from my neighbors in the ward from people in the street and from the employees,” Bergman said.

Ward 3 Alderman Kelly Mays also voted “yes” for no-confidence in the mayor.

“The fact is is that we have to all learn to work together, we have two years left, we have 14 alderman and we have one mayor,” Mays said. “We have a police union and we all have to work together and we have to be willing compromise and give things up and listen to each other and help each other, so I hope that whatever happens we can at least try to do that.”

The final tally of Monday night’s vote was seven to six, with one alderman abstaining.

Glen Ebbing, 5th Ward Alderman, abstained because he said in his two months serving on the Quincy City Council, he has “not had enough time to make a fair evaluation.”

Mays said legally, Monday night’s no-confidence vote will not change anything.

“Whatever happens obviously I just want the public to know that this vote has no legal, like it doesn’t mean anything, like whatever happens tonight, nothing’s going to change,” Mays said.

Mayor Mike Troup's statement before Vote of No Confidence

