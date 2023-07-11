Quincy man arrested for theft

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested on one count of theft over $500 and two counts of possession of stolen property, according to Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens.

Grootens said a blue 1994 Buick Roadmaster that was parked in the Titian Wheel parking lot was reported stolen to the Adams County Sheriff Office on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen Buick in the area of 12th and Jefferson Street in a nearby alley.

A joint investigation with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Quincy Police Department into the incident, led to the arrest of 18-year-old Brayden I. Gabel.

Gabel is at the Adams County Jail with no bond, pending a court appearance.

