Quincy man arrested for theft

Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested on one count of theft over $500 and two counts of possession of stolen property, according to Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens.

Grootens said a blue 1994 Buick Roadmaster that was parked in the Titian Wheel parking lot was reported stolen to the Adams County Sheriff Office on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen Buick in the area of 12th and Jefferson Street in a nearby alley.

A joint investigation with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Quincy Police Department into the incident, led to the arrest of 18-year-old Brayden I. Gabel.

Gabel is at the Adams County Jail with no bond, pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Williams
Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
Pike County motorcycle crash victim identified
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
One dead after motorcycle crash in Pike County
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
Off-duty Missouri deputy dies when motorcycle is struck by suspected drunk-driver
Off-duty Missouri deputy dies when motorcycle is struck by suspected drunk-driver

Latest News

Bradley Yohn is charged with several charges, stemming from an incident that happened on Nov....
Yohn trial gets underway with opening statements and three witnesses
Bradley Yohn
Yohn jury trial day one
Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner
Healthy way trail opening
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System opens Healthy Way Trail