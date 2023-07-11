Severe Weather Potential on Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers will move into the Tri-States in time for the morning commute Wednesday. These will likely not overspread the entire region, so not everyone will need to turn on their windshield wipers on their way to work. The morning showers will fizzle-out around noon, and some areas may be able to see some sunshine early Wednesday afternoon. As nice as that may sound, the brief peeks of sun can destabilize the atmosphere, fueling the potential for some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms later Wednesday evening. A secondary push of showers and thunderstorms will enter the Tri-States near the evening commute, some of which can be severe. Our main threats with tomorrow’s storms are damaging winds and large hail, but we cannot rule-out the risk for an isolated tornado, as well as the possibility of flash flooding.

The entire Tri-States is under a level 2 of 5 threat to see severe thunderstorms.. (Gray Stations With Max)

Some of these thunderstorms may linger into the overnight heading into Thursday. Skies partially clear through Thursday, but conditions stay hot with highs near 90. Highs slightly retreat into the mid 80s for Friday and thunderstorms return, but those will be more scattered in nature.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.