Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner

Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
URSA, IL (WGEM) -After 20 years of making wine, Matt Schulte owner of Spirit Knob Winery has decided to sell the winery.

Schulte says that there is a lot of interest in the winery for potential buyers.

After selling the business, Schulte looks forward to being able to relax and enjoy being a patron.

Additionally, he says that even though he plans on selling the business he plans on still working for the business as a winemaker.

Schulte wants to make sure that whoever does buy the winery is up for the job.

“You know it is going to take the right person. I think it is going to take someone with a little passion. It is a business like any business. It can be labor some, the vineyard is labor some. I really enjoy that but it is not going to be for everybody,” says Schulte.

Schulte says he looks forward most to being able to enjoy the winey as a patron.

