Yohn trial underway, counsel gives opening statements

QUINCY (WGEM) - The trial for the Springfield man accused of carjacking, home invasion, sexual assault, residential burglary and aggravated kidnapping is underway.

Bradley Yohn is charged with all of the above, stemming from an incident that happened on Nov. 9, 2021.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck gave the prosecution’s opening statement. Keck set the scene by giving a play-by-play of what allegedly happened on Nov. 9.

She said the victim, Tina Lohman, had car troubles and was approached by another vehicle where Yohn forced his way into her car, then forced his penis into her mouth, and drove to her home. Once there, Keck says Yohn and his accomplice went into her garage while Lohman locked herself in her home. Yohn then kicked in the door, and sexually assaulted her once more. Keck said she was held at knifepoint during this act.

Afterward, Keck said Lohman was sprayed with a carpet cleaner. Yohn and his accomplice stole things like her purse, watch, jewelry and rosary.

Then, they left, and Yohn went to a gas station in Hannibal to play video poker. Keck said Yohn was found on Nov. 10 by U.S. Marshals in Springfield, Ill. with those exact possessions, including Lohman’s car.

Lohman died on Dec. 12 of that same year.

“I don’t expect you to feel sorry for me”

Bradley Yohn, who is defending himself. In his opening statement, he spoke a lot about persuasion, claiming the State will try to persuade the jury that he is guilty.

“I’m more in agreeance with the word ‘logical’,” Yohn said. “What you just heard were theatrics.”

The first witness, Tim Schmidt, takes the stand. He was married to Tina Lohman for 2 years but was together for 36 years.

