2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

He said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day. This is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Carlos Williams
Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner
Bradley Yohn is charged with several charges, stemming from an incident that happened on Nov....
Yohn trial gets underway with opening statements and three witnesses

Latest News

Dave Keaggy made an ambitious goal that would be difficult for most people look easy as he...
WWII veterans celebrates 97th birthday with fitness challenge
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.
‘Succession’ leads all Emmy nominees with 27 as HBO dominates
A resident in a California neighborhood is using their property as a makeshift RV park.
Makeshift RV park in back yard upsets neighbors
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris