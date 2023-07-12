Adams County Board approves next steps with courthouse mold

QUINCY (WGEM) - The next steps in dealing with the mold in the Adams County Courthouse are underway.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herld-Whig, tonight the Adams County Board voted to tentatively agree to a contract with John A. Jurgiel and Associates Inc. out of St. Louis to address the mold.

The company has reviewed the test result report from the Chicago company, Safestart, and offered to help the county form a remediation plan.

The first step in the process is to do another round of testing led by a certified hygienist to compare against Safestart’s results.

Based on the quote from Jurgiel, the expense to the county would be less than $35,000, but that could change.

A specific date that testing would start was not provided, but its estimated it would start later this month.

Once completed, the board will request an in-person presentation on the results.

