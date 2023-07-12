Adams County sheriff reacts to police staffing bill

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Illinois bill looks to alleviate staffing issues for police.

The bill would allow non-citizens who are eligible to work in the United States under federal law to be able to apply to be a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said while they remained fully staffed for deputies and for the court, they could use more corrections officers.

He said it could be a good recruiting tool for departments, and help departments with any language barriers they could face in the community.

Grootens said if the bill signed into law, non-citizen applicants still would have to go through the same procedures as everyone else who wants to be a deputy.

“The main thing I would be concerned about with is is being able to conduct a proper background investigation on them to where we could check where they came from, their criminal history in that particular area,” he said. “If that can be done and be done correctly, I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Deputy Chief Patrick Frazier said the difficulty could be trying to get a background check from another country.

“If the state wants to initiate something like this they ought to have some kind of an idea on how it’s going to work for us and then I don’t know if the state police could do backgrounds,” he said. “Maybe they can take care of that issue for us so we know who we are getting, because obviously we are not going to know these individuals.”

Grootens said they also like to speak with neighbors and other individuals who live around their applicants to obtain any other information a background check might have missed.

The bill awaits Governor Pritzker’s signature.

