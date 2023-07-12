Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 12, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kiersten Feldberg
Richard Tharp
Barbara Stewart
Pam Moormann
Andrew Wisehart
Becky Moyers
Rob J Schutte
Riley Magliari
Sam Tedrow
Don Wallace
Cory Kindhart
Carter Lilly
Rod Walbring
Bill Leffler
Dorothy Mayfield
Cyndee Lester
Ryan Stuckman
Paul Flachs
Reba Utterback
ANNIVERSARIES
Gordon & Sherrill Smyser
Randy & Norma Smyser
Rich & Ruth Martin
Josh & Laken Logsdon
Ron & Charlotte Lowderman
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.