Chance for a few strong to severe storms today

QUINCY (WGEM) - First Alert! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lee County in Iowa; Clark and Scotland County in Missouri, through 11 AM. The main threats would be strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. See below for forecast specifics.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the three counties in pink through 11 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

Morning temperatures are warmer this morning, as most of us are in the 70s. Dew points are mainly in the 60s, so it is feeling muggy. Winds are coming in from the south/southwest at about 5 - 10 mph. We have a stationary front just to our north. North of that front, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms have formed. These storms are expected to stay to our north as they gradually wane. Further to our north/northwest, a thunderstorm complex in central Iowa is moving southeastward in our direction. As this thunderstorm complex reaches the northern tier by late morning/early afternoon, some downpours will be possible along with some strong wind gusts. The good news is though that this system will be weakening as it approaches. Then, the rain will continue to fizzle out. Through the rest of the afternoon we will see some breaks in the clouds with some sun expected. This will lead to building instability (fuel for the thunderstorms). How much instability we will end up with will depend in part by how high our dew points reach. Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop, but newer models are showing a delay in this happening. That would mean a dry late afternoon and evening. Our chances for more storms looks to be after sunset and into tonight. At first, discrete thunderstorms will form which could produce some large hail. Then, those storms are expected to merge and could form bowing segments. That would then transition the primary severe weather threat to strong damaging wind gusts. So even into tonight, we need to stay weather aware and we need to have ways of getting watches and/or warnings. You can download the FREE WGEM First Alert Weather app and setup notifications to alert you.

It will be another very hot and humid day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s, but with higher humidity it will feel hotter than it really is.

